WOOD, James Michael Age 82, died peacefully on April 17th, 2020 at Park Avenue Health Center in Arlington, Massachusetts. James was born on April 10, 1938 in Fort Edward, New York to Raymond Wood and Phyllis (Dill) Wood, who later died when James was young and his father remarried to Marilyn (Stanley) Wood. He graduated from Fort Edward high school in 1956 and then joined the navy serving with company 062, 22nd battalion, second regiment. After leaving the navy he met and married Theresa Smith and they had one daughter. They later divorced in 1989. James began a career with computers working for the NSA, Arthur D. Little, a brief stay in Chicago, started his own consulting company and then worked for Fidelity Investments. He enjoyed travel abroad early in his career and then spent many trips to his beloved Cape Cod and visiting family. He was a voracious reader and he loved the thrill of driving, good food and music. He was a generous and caring man with those he loved. James is survived by his daughter Laura Harding, granddaughters Chelsea and Elise Masson, sisters Teresa Winchell and Karen Rapp, brother Ronald Wood, sister in law Virginia Wood and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Wood, Jr. and parents. James was loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. If desired, contributions can be made to the Arlington Food Pantry in Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020