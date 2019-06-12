Boston Globe Obituaries
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory
JAMES MILIUS
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
JAMES MILIUS Obituary
MILIUS, James Age 33, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lebanon, NH on June 10. Jim was born in Bogota, Colombia and came home to his parents, Amy Dingley and Richard Milius, as an infant. He spent his early years in Roslindale, MA where he attended Sacred Heart School and West Roxbury High School. After moving to the upper valley, he worked at a number of restaurants, most recently at Moe's Southwest Grill. Jim was a big man with a sweet and gentle disposition. He was especially devoted to his nephew, Silas. Jim loved to fish, play video games and hang out with his friends. He was a devoted fan of all the Boston sports teams, a lover of hip-hop and a connoisseur of fine barbecue. Besides his parents, he leaves his sisters, Elena Milius and her wife Taelor of Nashville TN, and Jillian Milius and her partner, Malerie Duff of Grantham, NH, his brother, Joseph Milius of Worcester, MA, his nephew, Silas Wilkinson of Grantham, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and a host of friends. Calling Hours Friday, June 14 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the Ricker Funeral Home, 56 School Street, LEBANON, NH. Funeral Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Denis Church, 8 Sanborn Road, Hanover, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alliance For Children Foundation, Needham, MA afcfoundation.org An online guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence by visiting rickerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
