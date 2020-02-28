|
RYAN, James N. June 25, 1929 – February 26, 2020 Age 90. Jim passed away unexpectedly at his home in Amesbury (formerly of Everett). Son of the late James and Catherine (Furlong) Ryan and brother of the late Helen Ryan. Beloved husband of nearly 68 years to Lucille M. (Carli). Born and raised in Everett, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, achieving the rank of Sergeant. After an honorable discharge, he worked for many years as Asst. Chief – Bureau of Local Tax Assessment – Comm of MA. Jim enjoyed and participated in local politics and served as Alderman – Ward 3 in Everett and later Assessor in Amesbury. He was a proud member of Lodge of Elks – Everett/Saugus, and Past-President – Franco-American Social Club. Jim and his wife Lucille raised their family in Everett and Amesbury before relocating full time to Lake Attitash in Amesbury. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, son, Paul and his wife Deborah of Saugus, daughters Kathleen of Newburyport, Joanne and her fiance Jim Gannon, Janet Faulkner and her husband Bill. He was the proud and loving grandfather to Lauren DeFrancesco and her husband Craig, David and his wife Melissa, Krisanne Butler and husband Matt, Nicholas Mauriello and his wife Andressa, Jane Sollee and her husband Steven, Stephanie, Emily, and Alina Ryan; and great-grandchildren Max and Myles DeFrancesco, Maeve and Maya Ryan, Madison, Will, and Evan Butler, and great-child to-be Nora Lucille Sollee. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends. He most enjoyed spending time at his home on Lake Attitash watching the activities at his bird feeder, the boating, the ducks and swans, and the changing seasons. His home had a revolving door, always welcoming family for both planned and impromptu visits and at his home in Florida spending time with friends. Jim will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks of Boston, 85 Devonshire St. 9th floor, Boston, MA 02109; Society of Multiple Sclerosis – New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451; It's My Heart New England, P.O. Box 111, Danvers, MA 01923. Visiting Hours: An Hour of Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 8:30-9:30 am at the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home, 118 Friend St. in AMESBURY, MA. Funeral Mass will follow at the Holy Family Parish Church, 2 School St., in Amesbury at 10:00 am.
