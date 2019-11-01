|
FAWCETT, James Nathan Born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 1959, and passed away in Melbourne, Florida on October 28, 2019, at age 60. James was the youngest of four children of Ruby Oleta (Goss) Fawcett and Richard Brewster Fawcett, who raised him in Lexington, Massachusetts and summered in Marshfield, Massachusetts. He graduated cum laude from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst - Isenberg School of Management, where he met his wife Rebecca Ellen Sullivan. In 1988, he completed his MBA in Entrepreneurship from Babson College, where he was awarded the Douglass Entrepreneurial Prize. He moved to Hanover, New Hampshire in 1989, where he spent almost 30 years as a supply chain management professional at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was always happy to share his knowledge and time, from leading Sunday School and coaching his daughters' sports, to lecturing at Dartmouth Medical School and healthcare conferences. In 2017, he traded his snow shovel for a sand shovel and moved to Melbourne Beach, Florida, where he worked for Health First. He was a devoted father to his three children - Laura Goss Fawcett, Elizabeth Hayes Fawcett and Katherine Sullivan Fawcett (and Kurt Bryan von Seekamm, Jr.). He loved heated debates and cold ocean swims with his siblings, Ronda Brewster Barker (and James Barker), Richard Stephen Fawcett (and Patricia Massari Fawcett), and Timothy Goss Fawcett (and Carol Hegarty Fawcett). Visiting Hours: The Funeral Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 1981 Ocean Street, Marshfield, Massachusetts, at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ocean Conservancy, at https://oceanconservancy.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019