Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
(321) 727-3977
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
1981 Ocean Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FAWCETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES NATHAN FAWCETT


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES NATHAN FAWCETT Obituary
FAWCETT, James Nathan Born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 1959, and passed away in Melbourne, Florida on October 28, 2019, at age 60. James was the youngest of four children of Ruby Oleta (Goss) Fawcett and Richard Brewster Fawcett, who raised him in Lexington, Massachusetts and summered in Marshfield, Massachusetts. He graduated cum laude from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst - Isenberg School of Management, where he met his wife Rebecca Ellen Sullivan. In 1988, he completed his MBA in Entrepreneurship from Babson College, where he was awarded the Douglass Entrepreneurial Prize. He moved to Hanover, New Hampshire in 1989, where he spent almost 30 years as a supply chain management professional at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was always happy to share his knowledge and time, from leading Sunday School and coaching his daughters' sports, to lecturing at Dartmouth Medical School and healthcare conferences. In 2017, he traded his snow shovel for a sand shovel and moved to Melbourne Beach, Florida, where he worked for Health First. He was a devoted father to his three children - Laura Goss Fawcett, Elizabeth Hayes Fawcett and Katherine Sullivan Fawcett (and Kurt Bryan von Seekamm, Jr.). He loved heated debates and cold ocean swims with his siblings, Ronda Brewster Barker (and James Barker), Richard Stephen Fawcett (and Patricia Massari Fawcett), and Timothy Goss Fawcett (and Carol Hegarty Fawcett). Visiting Hours: The Funeral Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 1981 Ocean Street, Marshfield, Massachusetts, at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ocean Conservancy, at https://oceanconservancy.org/

View the online memorial for James Nathan FAWCETT
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -