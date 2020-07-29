Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. JAMES NEWMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. JAMES NEWMAN Obituary
NEWMAN, Dr. James Dr. James Newman of Norwood, formerly of Sharon, died peacefully July 28, 2020, at the age of 97. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Ida (Frankel) Newman, and brother to the late Evelyn, all of Roxbury. James was the devoted husband of 27 years to the late Marilyn (Davidson) Newman. Cherished father of Nancy Beatty of Framingham, Jon and his wife, Kristina, of Franklin, and Andy and his wife, Terry, of Reading. Beloved grandfather of Jack, Sydney, Julia, Matthew and Anna. Loyal friend to many throughout his long life. James was a veteran of WWII having served in the 97th Division Service Co, 303rd Infantry of the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart after being wounded in action during the allied forces march to Germany in April 1945. Raised in Roxbury, James graduated from Boston Latin in June 1940 and studied at the Massachusetts College of Optometry until enlisting in the U.S. Army in December 1942. After the war, James completed his degree in Optometry and practiced in the Easton and Brockton areas until his retirement in the early 2000's. James will be interred at Sharon Memorial Park following a private graveside service. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of James' life will be held at a future date for family and friends. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -