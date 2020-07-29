|
NEWMAN, Dr. James Dr. James Newman of Norwood, formerly of Sharon, died peacefully July 28, 2020, at the age of 97. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Ida (Frankel) Newman, and brother to the late Evelyn, all of Roxbury. James was the devoted husband of 27 years to the late Marilyn (Davidson) Newman. Cherished father of Nancy Beatty of Framingham, Jon and his wife, Kristina, of Franklin, and Andy and his wife, Terry, of Reading. Beloved grandfather of Jack, Sydney, Julia, Matthew and Anna. Loyal friend to many throughout his long life. James was a veteran of WWII having served in the 97th Division Service Co, 303rd Infantry of the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart after being wounded in action during the allied forces march to Germany in April 1945. Raised in Roxbury, James graduated from Boston Latin in June 1940 and studied at the Massachusetts College of Optometry until enlisting in the U.S. Army in December 1942. After the war, James completed his degree in Optometry and practiced in the Easton and Brockton areas until his retirement in the early 2000's. James will be interred at Sharon Memorial Park following a private graveside service. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of James' life will be held at a future date for family and friends.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020