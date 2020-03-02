Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LAYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES NORMAN LAYMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES NORMAN LAYMAN Obituary
LAYMAN, James Norman Formerly of Plymouth, Halifax, Duxbury and East Dennis, MA and Madison, CT, born in Ware, MA and raised in Holden, MA, died on Monday, February 17, 2020.

He leaves behind his loving family, sister Mary Schofield of Richmond, NH, daughters Faith DiBona, Elizabeth Layman and Melissa Layman, son-in-law Alan DiBona and grandsons Christopher DiBona and his wife Elena Manning, Shane DiBona and his fianc?e Taylor Schille and Kevin DiBona, and his beloved dachshund, Nigel. Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1959-62 and worked for over 30 years as a pharmaceutical company executive. He was best known for his charm and wit, as a loving father, grandfather and friend and he will be deeply missed.

Intimate Memorial Services were held on February 20, 2020 at Shepherd's Funeral Home in KINGSTON, MA and Holy Family Church and Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury, MA, where Jim was buried next to his late wife of nearly 40 years, Rose Butera. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for donations to be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association, 320 Washington Street, Norwell, MA 02061.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -