O'CONNOR, James Of Wellesley, June 9, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of Anne M. (Morgan) O'Connor. Loving father of Christopher M. O'Connor of Holliston, Carolyn O'Connor of Mashpee, and Edward J. "Ted" O'Connor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Loving father-in-law to Amy O'Connor, and Mindy O'Connor. Cherished grandfather of Daniel James O'Connor, Ryan James O'Connor, Georgia Elizabeth O'Connor, Liam Alexander O'Connor, and the late Brendan Riley O'Connor. Brother of John E. O'Connor of Quincy, Eileen McMorran of Needham, Frances Goffredo of Safety Harbor, Florida, William E. O'Connor, Jr. of Westport, the late Mary Ann Dwyer and the late Thomas J. O'Connor. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Jim's Life Celebration on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM and 5 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, Jim's Funeral Mass and Committal Service will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Malta Human Services Foundation, 1011 First Avenue, Suite 1350L, New York, NY 10022. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020