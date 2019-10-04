Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES P. FLYNN

JAMES P. FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, James P. Age 37, of Florida, formerly of Waltham, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Stacey M. Kalish and their daughter Sofia Marilyn Flynn of Delray Beach, FL, and Emily Anastasia Flynn and her mother Kaitlyn P. (Foti) Flynn of Waltham. James was a loving, devoted, and proud dad of Emily and Sofia. Loving son of James M. Flynn III and Patricia A. (Esposito) Flynn. Dear brother of Kristina M. (Flynn) MacKenzie and her husband Matthew A. MacKenzie, and Ryan A. Flynn and his fianc? Courtney R. Flynn. Cherished uncle of Lydia Francesca and Giuliana Patrice MacKenzie, all of Waltham. James is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Graduate of Waltham High School, class of 1999, and Western New England College, class of 2003. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6th, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 9:00 AM, in Saint Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont. (Relatives & friends are asked to meet directly at church). Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to "Emily & Sofia Flynn" c/o The Flynn Family, PO Box 79002, Waverley, MA 02479 for an education fund for James' daughters. For more information or to leave an online message of condolence please visit casperfuneralservices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019
