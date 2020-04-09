|
FOLEY, James P. Of Weymouth, died April 7, 2020. Jim was a dedicated 40 year employee of Stop and Shop Company. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Messina) Foley. Loving father of Meaghan Sternburg and her husband, David, of Hingham, and Ryan Foley of Atlanta, GA. Brother of Dennis Foley and his husband, Casey Moffatt, of Holbrook, the late Thomas Foley and his wife, Lorraine, of Hingham, his late twin, John Foley and his wife, Jeanne, of Albany, NY. Cherished Papa to Henry and Harper Sternburg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Jim's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020