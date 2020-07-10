Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES P. FURLONG


1939 - 2020
FURLONG, James P. "Jim" Passed away in peace on July 7, 2020. He was born June 10, 1939 in Medford, MA. He was a devoted uncle to his nephew, James Alberetti and his wife Maria, and a beloved great-uncle to his great-niecees, Ava and Tess Alberetti. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Jim attended St. Joseph's Parochial Grammar School and attended Matignon High School in Medford. After graduating high school, Jim attended Northeastern University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in accounting and economics. After college, Jim enlisted in the military, serving for two years in the Army Signal Corps. During his military service, Jim served in Seoul, South Korea, and in Arizona. After an honorable discharge from the service, Jim had the good fortune to work for the Gillette Company, where he worked for 37 years in various capacities. Jim joined the company as an internal auditor, then advanced to positions within the finance, employee benefit, human resource, and community affairs departments. Jim enjoyed his time at Gillette and developed close ties to a number of terrific people. Jim loved the theatre and was an avid movie buff, particularly film noir. He was also a voracious and lifelong reader. At Jim's request, all Services will be privately held. Jim will be Buried alongside his sister, Ann Elizabeth (Furlong) Alberetti, and his parents, Irene (Gillespie) and James Furlong, in the family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
