MALMFELDT, James P. Age 78, of Osprey, FL, formerly of Wayland, MA, passed peacefully on July 10 after a courageous battle against cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marcia, his son, Paul (Jenny), his daughter, Sarah Helfers (Alex), and his grandchildren, Charlie, Teddy, and Claire. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Edith, his brother, John and his sisters, Phoebe Sceery and Eleanora Church. A graduate of Bowdoin College and Brown University, Jim retired from the John Hancock Life Insurance Company and devoted nearly two decades to serving his community, volunteering with the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum & Library, Historic Spanish Point, the Presbyterian Homes and Housing Foundation and Masonic lodges in Florida and Massachusetts. Jim was a man of faith who loved literature and the company of his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 2:00 pm, at the Church of the Redeemer in downtown Sarasota, with a Celebration of Jim's Life to be held in Massachusetts at a later date. We will deeply miss his kindness, keen intellect, and humor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's honor to the Presbyterian Homes and Housing Foundation or to Historic Spanish Point.



View the online memorial for James P. MALMFELDT Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019