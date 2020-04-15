Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
JAMES P. O'CONNELL

O'CONNELL, James P. "Jim" Of Medford, April 13th. Beloved husband of Enza Rapatano-O'Connell. Cherished son of the late Francis and Noella (Gosselin) O'Connell. Caring second cousin of Patty, Kathy, Colleen, Brian and Dorothy. Loving brother-in-law of Paul and Tina Rapatano. Funeral Services will be private. Jim's family will schedule a Celebration of his Life at a later date. In memory of Jim, please make a donation to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Late Army veteran of the Vietnam War. To leave messages of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
