JAMES P. SULLIVAN


1928 - 2020
JAMES P. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, James P. Of Lexington, passed away on April 14th. Predeceased by his longtime companion Mary Fitzgerald of Lexington. Loving son of the late James P. Sullivan and Alma J. (Tremblay) Sullivan. Brother of Mary E. Czar of Stoneham and her late husband William Czar and the late Katherine Hicks and her late husband Roger Hicks of Kingsford, MI. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and lifelong friends and former colleagues of Harvard University Police Department, where he served proudly for 42 years. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
