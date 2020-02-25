Boston Globe Obituaries
Boston Cremation - Quincy
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
781-322-0909
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Boston Cremation - Quincy
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
JAMES P. TITUS


1958 - 2020
JAMES P. TITUS Obituary
TITUS, James P. Age 61 of Quincy, formerly of Brighton, February 14, 2020, passed away peacefully after a short illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary T. and Constantine L. Titus and his sister Carol T.Young. Jim will forever be remembered by his life partner Geraldine Stanley of Quincy, his sister Irene Titus of Hudson, and his nephews Matthew Williams, Joseph Young, and John Young. Services will be held at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy, MA on Friday, February 28 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
