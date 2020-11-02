1/1
JAMES P. WALSH Jr.
WALSH, James P. Jr. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Arlington, October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne C. (MacVicar) Walsh. Loving father of Christopher P. Walsh of West Roxbury and Brian P. Walsh of West Roxbury. Brother of Marybeth Walls of Raynham, Patricia Burgoyne of Waltham, and Linda Browne and her husband Dan of Billerica. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, November 5th from 5-7pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
