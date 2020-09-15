CASSIDY, James Patrick Sr. "Big Jimmy" Age 80 of Somerville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 14, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston, raised in East Cambridge he was the son of the late George Michael Cassidy, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (O'Reilly) Cassidy. Big Jimmy was the beloved husband and best friend of Jeanne Marie (Stone) Cassidy. On September 11, 2020 they lovingly celebrated 55 years of marriage. He was the devoted and cherished father of James P. Cassidy, Jr. and his wife Kerry of Somerville, Timothy M. Cassidy, Sr. of Billerica, Maureen A. Cassidy and Steven Brochu of Bedford, NH and Patrick J. Cassidy, Sr. and his wife Ginny of Billerica. Adored and very loved Pa of Brianna, James P. Cassidy, III "JC," Mikayla, MacKenzie, Timothy, Jr., Brennan, Patrick, Jr. and his sidekick Ryan George "RyRy." He was the devoted and oldest brother of Paul Cassidy and his wife Barbara of Plaistow, NH, Robert Cassidy of Arlington and the late Eileen M. Carlson, George M. Cassidy, Jr. and his surviving wife Donna Marie of NH and William J. Cassidy and his surviving wife Nancy of Somerville. Brother-in-law of Donna Stone, Michael Stone and his wife Maureen, Paul Stone and his wife Marie, William Stone, Francis Stone and his wife Sandy. Survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 4 great-nieces and nephews. Big Jimmy worked for the City of Cambridge for 54 years, recently retiring in 2018. He ended his service to the city in his most loved role as the Operational Foreman for the Traffic and Parking Division. He loved going to work and being with our second family "the First Street Crew." Jimmy was a self-made leader and President of Local 195 IPEA for 35 years. Our dad devoted his life to the working people of Cambridge, always advocating for the best benefits, wages and work environment. He loved everything "Cambridge" and this was a very important part of his life. We would like to thank the nurses and physicians at Mount Auburn Hospital for the love, care and support of our dad. We especially would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ricardo Wellisch for being our dad's rock. Your support and love to our family is something we will always be grateful for. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Big Jimmy's memory to the Mt. Auburn Hospital Oncology Department, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin Parish (St. Catherine Church), 185 Summer Street, Friday at 11 AM. Please go directly to the Church. Pre-register at www.stsmartin.org/register-event
if you are planning to attend. (The Church follows all Covid-19 restrictions.) Visiting Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. If you prefer not to attend, please send a condolence message to the family at donovanaufierofuneralhome@msn.com View the online memorial for James Patrick Sr. CASSIDY