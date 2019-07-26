|
FITZGIBBONS, James Patrick Age 85, of Milford, formerly of Sharon and Walpole, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Mr. Fitzgibbons was a corrections officer for the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Norfolk for 36 years. He also was the director of security for 26 years at New Pond Village in Walpole.
James "Fitzie" was born January 2, 1934 in Boston, son of the late James J. and Margaret (Finn) Fitzgibbons. He attended Walpole High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a paratrooper during the Korean conflict.
He was a member of the VFW Post in Walpole where he enjoyed discussing military actions and spending time with other veterans. A huge sports fan, he coached Babe Ruth baseball in Walpole for several years. One of his favorite activities was playing cribbage and hearts with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Judith (Horton) of 52 plus years, he is survived by two sons, Paul E. Fitzgibbons and his wife Kerstin of Germany, and Brian P. Fitzgibbons and his wife Deidre of Milford, along with five grandchildren, Alison, Josephine, Alivia, Ailey and Hunter. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Fitzgibbons, who was killed in the Vietnam War, and a sister, Ann Marie Fitzgibbons.
There are no public Visiting Hours.
The public is invited to attend Graveside Services on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 AM, at Knollwood Cemetery, 321 High Street, Canton.
Memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm Street Extension, Brockton, MA 02301.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019