More Obituaries for JAMES HAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES PATRICK ("JIM") HAGAN

JAMES PATRICK ("JIM") HAGAN Obituary
HAGAN, James Patrick ("Jim") On November 14, 2019 of Arlington, VA and South Yarmouth, MA was born September 29, 1950 to John T. and Marguerite (Radigan) Hagan. Jim worked for the Federal Government in DC for over 40 years with most being spent at The Voice of America. Jim leaves behind his brother John H. Hagan (Mary Dunlavey-Murphy) of Mendon, MA; beloved niece Molly Hagan of Barnstable, MA; cousin Marthajane Tache (Arthur) and their children of Salem, MA. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Parish, 5 Barbara St. South Yarmouth, MA 02664 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 AM with inurnment following in Ancient Cemetery in Yarmouth Port, MA. Donations can be made in Jim's name to The Red Sox Foundation at www.redsoxfoundation.org Please view the family guestbook at www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019
