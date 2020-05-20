|
|
MAHONEY, James Patrick Age 96, died on April 30, 2020. James served during WWII in the U.S. Army 28th Infantry Division, 112th Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge and other decorations for his combat experiences in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. As a squad leader, he was involved in combat in Normandy, Northern France, the Battle of the Bulge and the Rhineland Campaign. After the war, he served as a Massachusetts Correctional Officer for over 30 years. After retiring, he continued to work for an additional 10 years at Codex Corporation. James was born in Boston to Francis J. Mahoney and Lillian M. McRae. Margaret Brogna, his wife of 71 years, predeceased him in 2016. They lived for 60 years in Foxboro, MA, where they happily raised 5 surviving children: Kevin (Kathy), Paul (Lori), Janet (Ricky Mattson), James (Pat Young), and Patricia (Arthur Bendinelli). James is also survived by 11 grandchildren (Colin, Brendan, Ian, Rachel and Bryant Mahoney, Patrick and Richard Mattson, Alison Letourneau, Jenna Romero, and Camille and Paige Bendinelli) and 3 great-grandchildren (Declan and Cian Mattson, and Mason Romero). A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 9th at St. Bernard Church in Assonet, followed by a 1:15 p.m. interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
View the online memorial for James Patrick MAHONEY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020