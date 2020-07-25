Boston Globe Obituaries
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pepperell Christian Fellowship Church
17 Main St.
Pepperell, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Pepperell Christian Fellowship Church
17 Main St.
Pepperell, MA
View Map
JAMES PATRICK VEST


1988 - 2020
JAMES PATRICK VEST Obituary
VEST, James Patrick Of Townsend, was called home on July 22, 2020 with his family by his side. Born March 17, 1988 he grew up in Arlington, MA. He is survived by parents Mike & Marylou; siblings Mike, Jr., Josh and Matt; niece Thalia and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services Wed., July 29, at Pepperell Christian Fellowship Church, 17 Main St., Pepperell, MA. Visitation 12 - 1 PM. Services to follow at 1 PM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jimmy Fund. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
