Boston Cremation
287 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0909
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
JAMES PAUL BYRNE Obituary
BYRNE, James Paul Age 58, of Everett, MA. Passed away peacefully at home. James was the son of the late Francis Edward and Mary (Riley) Byrne of Malden. He was the beloved brother of Francis Byrne and his wife, Susan, of Andover, MA, Michael Byrne of Saugus, MA, and his sister, Ellen and her husband, Thomas Morschauser, of Lynn. Besides his siblings, James was also survived by his many adoring nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Jared Biancardi of Marblehead, MA, Gina and Chad LeBlanc of Derry NH, Michael Byrne and his partner, Bernadine McLaughlin, of Saugus, MA, Christopher Byrne of Andover, MA and Matthew Byrne of Andover, MA. Jimmy was also a proud great-uncle to seven great-ieces and nephews. Jimmy worked most of his life as a Cement Mason Local 534 and also as a Bricklayer Local 3. Quiet, intelligent and quick witted, Jimmy would never fail to make someone laugh or interest one with a variety of topics of conversations. True to family always and always putting family first, last, and ever, James will be sorely missed. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, August 20th, from 9-11 AM, with a prayer service to follow at Boston Cremation 287 Main St., MALDEN, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
