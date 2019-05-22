|
|
STEFANIS, James "Jim" Paul Age 67, of Stow, MA, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Cynthia M. Sacco, loving father of Katherine Lepri & husband James, Daniel and Jeffrey Stefanis and grandfather of Olivia Lepri. Son of the late George & Mary Stefanis, son-in-law of Eva and the late Frank Sacco. Brother-in-law of Frank Sacco & wife Pam, Leslie Todis & husband Paul, Lynne Miranda & husband David and cousin of Andrea Grasso & husband Manny. Visiting Hours Friday, May 24th 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Saturday, May 25th at 10am in St. Isidore Church, 429 Great Rd. (Rte 117), Stow. In lieu of flowers, please send us your stories and memories. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to St. Benedicts's Preparatory School, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Newark, NJ. 07102. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019