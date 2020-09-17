PERIKLI, James Age 87, of Medford, formerly of Somerville, MA, passed away on September 17 after a short bout with cancer. Born in Cambridge on July 23, 1933, he was the beloved son of the late Efigjeni (George) and Dhimitri Rodhe. James spent the majority of his career as an Export/Import Administrator working for Wang Laboratories, Polaroid Corporation, Cabot Corporation and Colonial Tanning, where he began his career. He is survived by his brother, Paul Rodhe; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Kiley of Magnolia, MA; and niece, Amanda Rodhe; and nephew, Ian Rodhe, both of Manhattan, NY. He also was predeceased by a brother, William Rodhe. In addition to his family, James had many lifelong friends with whom he shared many wonderful times. A number of these friends included a group of fellow alumni of Boston English High School (EHS) from which James graduated in 1951. James especially took pleasure attending monthly luncheons with the EHS Gang, where good food and conversation were enjoyed by all. Due to the current conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for James at a future date.





