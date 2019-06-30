|
CULHANE, James Peter Of Arlington, June 29. Beloved husband of Sue DuBois Culhane. Devoted father of Christopher and his wife Susan of Acton, Marc and his wife Anne of Arlington and Elizabeth Kennedy and her husband Brian of Bedford. Proud Buppa of Jack, Andrew, John, Mia, Catherine and Thomas. Also survived by many loving cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday 4:00 to 7:00pm in The Devito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00am in St. Camillus Church (please go directly to church). Due to family allergies, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Peter's memory to: Mt. Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. Peter taught French at Rindge and Cambridge Latin High Schools for 32 Years. To send an online condolence or for directions visit, devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019