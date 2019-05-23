Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JAMES PETER ROCKWOOD

JAMES PETER ROCKWOOD Obituary
ROCKWOOD, James Peter Of Stoneham, May 21. Former husband of Marion (Brewster) Rockwood. Father of David Rockwood and his wife Eni Bica and the late James Peter Rockwood, Jr. Brother of the late Paul Rockwood, Charles Rockwood and Lorraine Ballou. He was a grateful 46 year member of AA. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, on Tuesday from 9:30-10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 300 5th Ave., Ste 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for James Peter ROCKWOOD
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2019
