BOLES, James R. Of Dedham, December 22, 2019. Former husband of Karen (Ericksen) Boles. Devoted father of Richard Boles and his wife Margaret Berry-Boles, Erin Boles Welsh and her husband Timothy, all of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Thomas, Amelia and Keria Welsh. Brother of Helen Young of Plymouth and the late Richard, Hugh, John and Dorothy Shea. James was past Governor and Chairman of the Loyal Order of the Moose Dedham Chapter, achieving recognition as a Pilgrim of the Order. He worked for the MBTA for 30 years and was a proud member of IBEW Local 103. Late member of Dedham Knights of Columbus 234. Late US Air Force Veteran. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, Dec. 27, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna Church, Dedham, at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5-7pm. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019