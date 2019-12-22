Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BOLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. BOLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES R. BOLES Obituary
BOLES, James R. Of Dedham, December 22, 2019. Former husband of Karen (Ericksen) Boles. Devoted father of Richard Boles and his wife Margaret Berry-Boles, Erin Boles Welsh and her husband Timothy, all of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Thomas, Amelia and Keria Welsh. Brother of Helen Young of Plymouth and the late Richard, Hugh, John and Dorothy Shea. James was past Governor and Chairman of the Loyal Order of the Moose Dedham Chapter, achieving recognition as a Pilgrim of the Order. He worked for the MBTA for 30 years and was a proud member of IBEW Local 103. Late member of Dedham Knights of Columbus 234. Late US Air Force Veteran. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, Dec. 27, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna Church, Dedham, at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5-7pm. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -