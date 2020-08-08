|
BRUCE, James R. Retired Sgt. - MA State Police At 83 years, in Winthrop, formerly of Revere, unexpectedly on August 7th. Beloved husband of the late Carol M. (Pumphret) Bruce. Cherished father of Sgt. James R. Bruce, Jr. of the MA State Police & his wife Kathleen Marley-Bruce of Lynnfield, Christine M. Bruce, Robert A. Bruce & Jennifer E. Bruce-Capone & her husband Gary, all of Winthrop. Adoring grandfather to Carol A. Bruce of Winthrop, James R. Bruce, III & John E. "Jack" Bruce, both of Lynnfield & Francesca N. Capone & Hannah C. Capone, both of Winthrop. Devoted brother of Eleanor "Sissy" Kelley & her late husband Robert N. Kelley, Barbara A. Bruce-Meade & her late husband Franklin D. "Frank" Meade of the US Navy & the US Marine Corps., all of Revere, Marilyn A. "Mal" Symmes of Winthrop & Revere & the late Walter M. Bruce. Also lovingly survived by the Pumphret family & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 13th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, immediately followed with the interment in Winthrop Cemetery (Cross St. Section), Winthrop. In view of the ongoing pandemic, Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean Conflict. "Jimmy" was a 25 year member of the MA State Police & a member of the Retired Assoc. of Metropolitan Police & a member of the Winthrop Elks. Since 1974, "Jimmy" was the proprietor & operator of "Bill Ash's Lounge" at Revere Beach. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020