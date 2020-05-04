|
CLINTON, James R. Age 87, died peacefully on March 17, 2020. Born on August 5, 1932, in Needham, MA, he lived in Cohasset, MA for almost 50 years, and later relocated to Boston. He was a graduate of Needham High School, received his S.B. from MIT (1955), and a M.B.A. (1968) and a M.S. (1978) degree in Engineering Management from Northeastern. He worked as an engineer at the Quincy Shipyard (1958-1964), General Dynamics Corporation (1966-1973), Submarine Engineering Associates, Cohasset, MA (1973-74), Stone & Webster, Boston, and the MA Department of Revenue. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elizabeth Clinton and his first wife Nina Katherine Clinton. Jim's memory will be cherished by his three daughters Hannah Hayes and her husband Michael Hayes of Monument, CO, Katherine Clinton and her husband Michael Birmann of Arlington, MA, and Elizabeth Clinton of Marblehead, MA, his stepson Sean I. Berkley of Austin, TX, his ex-wife Helen Garretson and his partner Mila Anselm both of Boston; grandchildren Stanley and Scott Hayes, Mae and Summer Genovese, and Stepan Birmann. In addition, Jim leaves his Godson, Gardner Bryant, best friend, John Bryant, and friends he held dear from Cohasset, Boston, and the Russian community. He will be remembered for the ways he lived his life to the fullest, reminding us to "Enjoy the next five minutes," himself, also, always looking to find the best that life could be. His lively spirit will be missed. James Clinton's life will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020