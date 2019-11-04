|
|
CORCORAN, James R. "Bob" Formerly of Dorchester, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness on November 3, 2019. He was the loving husband and best friend of fifty-three years to Margaret A. (Carroll) Corcoran. He was the loving father of James R. Corcoran, Jr. and his wife Susan of Kingston, and Paul C. Corcoran and his significant other Donna Aubertine of Braintree. Loving brother of William J. Corcoran of Florida, and the late Maureen E. Powers. Also survived by his four grandchildren, Andrew, Neil, Lauren and Paul, Jr.
Bob was born in Boston on April 21, 1942 to the late Robert and Beatrice (Woods) Corcoran. Bob loved spending time in Manomet at his Summer House, where he eventually retired to. He enjoyed spending time in the yard, his dog and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
A Period of Visitation will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, PLYMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). The burial will follow the Funeral Mass at Manomet Cemetery, White Horse Road, Plymouth (Manomet). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019