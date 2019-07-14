GATELY, James R. "Jim" Age 65, of Covington, Louisiana, died unexpectedly on July 6, 2019. Born in Boston, MA to Robert F. And Mary A. (Quinn) Gately, Jim graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in Boston and received a Bachelor of Science and Engineering degree from the University of New Orleans. He proudly served over forty years as a helicopter pilot with the U.S. Army National Guard, deploying out of the country on multiple assignments. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. He was employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a civil engineer for many years, and upon retirement from both, he served as a flight instructor for the U.S. Army, where he guided the next generation of Army pilots. His was a life dedicated to honor, duty and love for the country and family he so loved.



A member of the Ponchartrain Yacht Club, Jim was an avid sailor and spent much of his free time sailing. It seemed he excelled at everything he did. An experienced, skier, scuba diver, and pilot, Jim had recently earned his glider plane pilot's license and took to the sky whenever he could. His passion for the Red Sox and red wine was well known and he followed both closely, able to give stats on the Red Sox best moments and the best year for a bottle of fine wine. Jim truly lived life to the fullest. He was infinitely kind and patient and had an infectious sense of humor and a joyful laugh. It has been said that Jim never met a stranger for he was a friend to everyone he encountered.



Jim is survived by his heartbroken family - his beloved wife, Linda (Torti), his cherished sons, Nathan of Hammond, LA, and Michael of Denver, CO. He is also survived by his loving sisters Marianne Pierson of Walpole, Susan Richard and Roberta Gately of Braintree, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who adored him.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17th at 6:30 pm at St. Clare's Church on 1244 Liberty St. in Braintree.



In memory of Jim, we hope that you will look to the sky and dream your best dreams. He always did. Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019