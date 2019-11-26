Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GRAZIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ATTORNEY JAMES R. GRAZIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ATTORNEY JAMES R. GRAZIANO Obituary
GRAZIANO, Attorney James R. Age 66, of Canton, passed away November 26th. Beloved husband of Mary (Pasciucco). Father of Matthew R. Graziano and his wife Maggie of Washington, D.C., Martha A. Graziano of Boston and James F. "Jake" Graziano of Washington, D.C. Brother of Ann Miller of Ipswich, Thomas Graziano of Milford and the late Michael and Peter Graziano. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass in Celebration of Jim's Life at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 10 am. Visiting Hours omitted and Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -