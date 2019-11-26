|
GRAZIANO, Attorney James R. Age 66, of Canton, passed away November 26th. Beloved husband of Mary (Pasciucco). Father of Matthew R. Graziano and his wife Maggie of Washington, D.C., Martha A. Graziano of Boston and James F. "Jake" Graziano of Washington, D.C. Brother of Ann Miller of Ipswich, Thomas Graziano of Milford and the late Michael and Peter Graziano. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass in Celebration of Jim's Life at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 10 am. Visiting Hours omitted and Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019