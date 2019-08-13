Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
JAMES R. MCDONOUGH Obituary
McDONOUGH, James R. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, August 11th, 2019. Beloved husband of Roberta (Mercurio) McDonough. Son of the late Thomas and Helen (Clough) McDonough. Loving father of Jodie McDonough and her husband Matthew DeAmelio of Lynn, Jay McDonough and his companion Beth Allen of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Bella, Talia, Madi and Cam. Dear brother of Kenney McDonough of Stoneham, Joan Spadorcia of Danvers, Patti Dellorfano of East Boston, Marylou McDonough of East Boston, the late Thomas McDonough and the late Helen McDonough. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923, . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
