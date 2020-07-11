|
SULLIVAN, James R. O. Of Dover, formerly of Weston and Wellesley, July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Copeland) Sullivan. Born in Framingham, on November 7, 1933. The son of Langdon Sullivan of Malden, MA and Florence Green of London, England. Educated at Groton School and Harvard University. U.S. Navy. He was an Aircraft Commander and Pilot serving the North Pacific. He worked for many small companies as an engineer and production manager and in research and development. He leaves his wife Carol Copeland Sullivan and their three children. Anne Langdon Cahill (Douglas) of Sunapee, NH and their children Alexandra and Ryan Cahill. James R. Sullivan of Seattle, Washington, and Lynn Copeland Sullivan (Chad Miller) of Boulder, CO. He also leaves his sisters Diana Spenski of Williamsburg, Virginia and Margot Grosvenor of Newport, RI. He was a member of the Mayflower Descendants, of the Society of the Cincinnati (NH) and of the Society of Colonial Wars. Burial will be private in Highland Cemetery, Dover. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020