Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. O. SULLIVAN


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES R. O. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, James R. O. Of Dover, formerly of Weston and Wellesley, July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Copeland) Sullivan. Born in Framingham, on November 7, 1933. The son of Langdon Sullivan of Malden, MA and Florence Green of London, England. Educated at Groton School and Harvard University. U.S. Navy. He was an Aircraft Commander and Pilot serving the North Pacific. He worked for many small companies as an engineer and production manager and in research and development. He leaves his wife Carol Copeland Sullivan and their three children. Anne Langdon Cahill (Douglas) of Sunapee, NH and their children Alexandra and Ryan Cahill. James R. Sullivan of Seattle, Washington, and Lynn Copeland Sullivan (Chad Miller) of Boulder, CO. He also leaves his sisters Diana Spenski of Williamsburg, Virginia and Margot Grosvenor of Newport, RI. He was a member of the Mayflower Descendants, of the Society of the Cincinnati (NH) and of the Society of Colonial Wars. Burial will be private in Highland Cemetery, Dover. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -