Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH
90 Curve St.
MILLIS, MA
JAMES R. REARDON

REARDON, James R. Age 91, formerly of Millis, peacefully Friday, Oct 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma Reardon, father of Thomas Reardon of Medway, James Reardon and his husband Arthur Hagopian of Boston and John Reardon of Framingham. Also survived by grandson Christopher Reardon and his wife Megan. A Prayer Service will be held Sat., Oct 26th, 11am at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 90 Curve St., MILLIS. Burial to follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
