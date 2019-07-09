Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
REGAN, James R. Of Waltham, July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Raylene R. (Delaire). Father of Michelle M. Allen (Patrick) of Haverhill and Katie A. Anderson (Nicholas) of Waltham. Grandfather of Devon and Brooke Allen and Drew and Ava Anderson. Brother of the late Frank Regan. Also survived by four nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Jim's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, July 12th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
