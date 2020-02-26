|
|
SAVAGE, James R. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Waltham. Husband of Diane M. (Scholl) Savage. Father of Rebecca A. Porter (Rhon) of Sutton, Michael E. MacKenzie of Portsmouth, NH, Amy H. MacKenzie (Al Salvi) of Woburn, Timothy S. MacKenzie of Tewksbury, Michele D. MacKenzie of Woburn and Beth E. Alves of Haverhill; brother of Dorothy Gilligan of Maynard, Joan DiPalma of Franklin, Jeanette Pope (Robert Allen) of Waltham and Woody Savage (Laurie) of Port Orange, FL; grandfather of Kieran and Kory Porter, Christopher MacKenzie, Kayleigh Salvi, Taylor Conley and Colby Alves; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jim's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, March 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery. Memorials in his name may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020