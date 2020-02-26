Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mount Feake Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SAVAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. SAVAGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES R. SAVAGE Obituary
SAVAGE, James R. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Waltham. Husband of Diane M. (Scholl) Savage. Father of Rebecca A. Porter (Rhon) of Sutton, Michael E. MacKenzie of Portsmouth, NH, Amy H. MacKenzie (Al Salvi) of Woburn, Timothy S. MacKenzie of Tewksbury, Michele D. MacKenzie of Woburn and Beth E. Alves of Haverhill; brother of Dorothy Gilligan of Maynard, Joan DiPalma of Franklin, Jeanette Pope (Robert Allen) of Waltham and Woody Savage (Laurie) of Port Orange, FL; grandfather of Kieran and Kory Porter, Christopher MacKenzie, Kayleigh Salvi, Taylor Conley and Colby Alves; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jim's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, March 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery. Memorials in his name may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -