SMITH, James R. Of Newmarket, NH, age 70, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Cambridge, MA on November 17, 1948, beloved son of the late James E. and Ruth E. (Newell) Smith. Raised in Arlington, MA, Arlington High 1966. Wentworth School of Technology in Boston. Leaves his daughters, Rebecca E. Smith of Lebanon and Erica L. (Smith) Shaw and her husband, Glenn Shaw of Stratham, NH, his grandchildren, Celia, Aidan, and Owen Shaw, of Stratham, NH and his sister, Elizabeth (Smith) Taylor and her husband, Bruce Taylor, of West Dennis, MA, his nieces, Kristen Vito and Caroline Minich, his nephew, Andrew Taylor, the mother of his girls, Lynne (Uecker) Smith of Hampton, several cousins and many lifelong friends who were like brothers. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm and from 5 to 7pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., HAMPTON, NH. Services will be at 11am on Saturday in the funeral home. Private Burial. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Jim's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall or for additional information.



View the online memorial for James R. SMITH Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019