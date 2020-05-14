|
SPLAINE, James R. Of Medway, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham after a period of declining health. Husband for 35 years of Judith A. (Flynn) Splaine. Son of the late James Vincent and Augusta (Amirault) Splaine, he grew up in Boston and resided in Medway for the past 35 years. He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Medway. Jim was a graduate of Mission High School and Northeastern University. He was employed as an engineer and then a program manager at GTE and General Dynamics for over 30 years until his retirement, and he maintained a technical curiosity. Jim enjoyed golfing, playing tennis, and spending time with his family, especially on Cape Cod. He was known for his sense of humor and was the life of the party. He is survived by his wife; three children, James Splaine, Jr. and his wife Jill of Waltham, Rebecca Splaine Santos of Walpole, and Kevin Splaine and his wife Emily of Philadelphia, PA; two grandchildren, Tyler and Trinity; four sisters, Claire Barrett, Carole Splaine, Marilyn Kilgallon, and Maureen Hickey; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Joanne Sweeney and Rita McCluskey. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Service and Burial were held at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Bedford. For the online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020