More Obituaries for JAMES SWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. JAMES R. SWARTZ

DR. JAMES R. SWARTZ Obituary
SWARTZ, Dr. James R. Dr. James R. Swartz, 68, husband of Cynthia and father of Robert and Rachel, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with a brain tumor. James received his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Tufts University and practiced for over 40 years. He belonged to the American Dental Association, the Massachusetts Dental Society and the South Shore District Dental Society. As an avid Boston sports fan, James enjoyed spending many hours following his teams. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to support either the Alex Golby, MD Research Fund, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosurgery, www.bwhgiving.org/swartz or Adult Brain Tumor Research Fund c/o Patrick Wen, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
