CLEAR, James Robert Age 94, of Pinehurst, passed away at home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, of 71 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Virginia Louise Carroll Clear and James Michael Clear, his sister, Florence Sheppard, and daughter, Garnet Clear Moliengo. Mr. Clear retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Boston after a career of 36 years as a Loss Prevention Engineer. He served his country on active duty for the Korean War and served for 26 years in Marine Corp Reserves. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling, biking, and canoeing. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of PINEHURST. View the online memorial for James Robert CLEAR