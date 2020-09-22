1/
JAMES ROBERT CLEAR
1925 - 2020
CLEAR, James Robert Age 94, of Pinehurst, passed away at home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, of 71 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Virginia Louise Carroll Clear and James Michael Clear, his sister, Florence Sheppard, and daughter, Garnet Clear Moliengo. Mr. Clear retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Boston after a career of 36 years as a Loss Prevention Engineer. He served his country on active duty for the Korean War and served for 26 years in Marine Corp Reserves. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling, biking, and canoeing. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of PINEHURST.

View the online memorial for James Robert CLEAR


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
