GOODWIN, James Robert Age 59, of Lynn, formerly of East Boston, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Cherished son of the late John and Yvonne (LeBlanc) Goodwin. Beloved husband of Deborah (Zirpolo) Goodwin. Caring brother of John Jr., Chris, Jeffrey, Joseph and Michael Goodwin, Michelle Torres and the late Corrine, Marc and Tommy Goodwin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019