Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zis-Sweeney and St. Laurent Funeral Home
26 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060
(603) 882-3501
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES THATCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ROBERT "JIM" THATCHER


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES ROBERT "JIM" THATCHER Obituary
Thatcher, James Robert "Jim" Age 67, of Amherst, NH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29th after a long fight with prostate cancer. Born on October 3, 1951 to the late Henry and Shirley (Whitney) Thatcher, he grew up in Townsend, MA. Driven from a young age, Jim graduated as valedictorian from North Middlesex Regional HS before earning his Bachelor's Degree from Boston University in 1973. His unmatched work ethic and sharp intellect led to a thriving marketing career at NEBS, Inc., Daniel Webster College and Chester College of New England. He found success most recently as a leading sales consultant at AutoFair Honda before retiring in December 2017. In addition to professional achievements, Jim was a lifelong athlete and lover of sports. He enjoyed playing racquetball and tennis and was an avid runner. He was a loyal Boston fan with an impressive championship hat collection to back it up. Despite his adventurous spirit, Jim loved life's simple pleasures: reading the paper with a fresh cup of coffee, a sunny day after months of snow, and, most of all, vacationing at the beach with a cold cocktail and a hot bowl of clam chowder. He is already sorely missed. A thoughtful and loving family man, he is survived by his wife, Nancy Price-Thatcher, of Amherst, NH; his daughter, Nicole, of Boston, MA; and his daughter, Kimberly, of Exeter, RI (as well as his favorite fur buddies, Zoey and Leo). He is also survived by his sisters, Anne Adams, of Townsend, MA, and Janet Steele, of Ashby, MA; his brother, David (and Brenda) Thatcher, of Colebrook, NH; his sister-in-law, Susan (and Gary) Stockley, of Nashua, NH; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Zis-Sweeney and St. Laurent Funeral Home in NASHUA, NH. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at 10:00 am, at St. John Neumann Church in Merrimack, NH. Zis-Sweeney Funeral Home 603-882-3501

View the online memorial for James Robert "Jim" Thatcher
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zis-Sweeney and St. Laurent Funeral Home
Download Now