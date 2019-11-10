|
|
AMNOTT, James "Jim" Roy A longtime resident of Medfield, MA, died peacefully at home with family on November 9, 2019. He was 82 years old. Born in Danvers, MA, Jim was the son of Clarence and Lydia (Chapdelaine) Amnott. He is survived by his wife, Anne (Scribner) Amnott, son Craig and wife Yong Ae of NY, son Glenn and wife Tammy of NH, and daughter Nicole Amnott Tongue of Medfield, MA. He is also survived by two sisters: Carol Skinner of Georgetown, MA, Lynn (and Bill) Mercier of Danvers, MA; brother Dennis (and Helen) of Londonderry NH, and nine wonderful grandchildren: Jae, Troy, Tyler, Grace, Cody, Luke, Camaron, Jacob and Gabriel, two great-granddaughters, Kiah and Ina, as well as many dear nephews and nieces. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at The First Baptist Church, 438 Main St., Medfield, MA 02052, on Thur., Nov. 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM, followed by interment with military honors at Vine Lake Cemetery of Medfield. Visiting hours will be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052, on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019, from 4 PM until 7 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019