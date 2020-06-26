Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JAMES S. CHALKE

JAMES S. CHALKE Obituary
CHALKE, James S. Of Lancaster, June 25th. Fianc? of Ann Doherty of Reading. Father of Shane and Monique Chalke of NC, Stephen Chalke and his wife Karen Mayeda of VA, Cheryl Chalke of Phillipston and Lisa Smith and her husband Charles Fisher of NJ. Grandpa of Stephen, Priscilla and Jillian. Papa of Olivia, Garrett, Jesse, Mila and Chase. James is also survived by Michael and his wife Julie Doherty and Shannon and her husband Sean Doherty. Funeral Service in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line on Tuesday, June 30th at 12pm. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Tuesday, from 11am-12pm. Interment Wood End Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. James worked for New England Electric System for 36 years, Arthur D. Little for 4 years. He was a part-time Police Officer in Lancaster and a member of the Board of Directors for Central One Federal Credit Union for 35 years. Due to current restrictions in place, we may need to limit the amount of visitors in our facility. Staff will be on hand for assistance. Face covering is required to enter the Funeral Home and must be worn at all times. www.cotafuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
