Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CLARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES S. CLARY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES S. CLARY Obituary
CLARY, James S. Of Quincy, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 81. Born in Boston, he was raised in Watertown and was the son of the late Harold and Alice (Hallahan) Clary. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Matthews) Clary, who died on July 7, 2020. Devoted father of Jimmy Clary, Jr. of Quincy, Patrice Cunniff and her husband Tom of Quincy and Rev. Brian Clary of Dorchester. Loving "Pep" of Julianne Taylor and her husband Billy of Abington, Jacqueline Cunniff and her fianc? Michael Batson of Quincy, Paul Cunniff, QFD of Quincy, Danny Cunniff of Somerville, Nicole Walls and her husband Richie of Falmouth and Stephen Cunniff of Quincy. James was the loving great "Pep" of Brody Taylor of Abington and Jack Walls of Falmouth. He was the dear brother of William Clary, Sr. and his late wife Jean of Watertown. James was the dear brother-in-law of Marie Santo and her late husband Joe of Milton, Clare McSweeney and her husband Kevin of Norwood, Eileen Nemerowski and her late husband John of Wakefield, the late Kenneth Matthews, Jr. and his late wives, Ginny Matthews and Joan Mattson, formerly of Marshfield. James is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy, at 11 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or to the charitable organization of one's choice. Please visit www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions. Keohane Funeral Home

(617) 773-3551
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -