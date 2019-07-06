CONWAY, James S. Of Stoneham, age 88, former Mayor of the City of Malden, July 3, after a brief illness. Born in Malden, July 4, 1930. Husband of the late Ann (Boudreau) Conway. Father of Stephen M. Conway of Danvers and the late Cheryl A. Silva. Father-in-law of Edward Silva of Stoneham. Grandfather of Edward, Marc, Elizabeth, Kevin Silva, and Stephanie Conway. Also, survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of Joan Kehoe of DE, the late Grace Cannon, and Frank H. Conway. Brother-in-law of Larry Cannon and Patty Conway. Conway served the City of Malden for over 60 years in elected and appointed positions including as a member of the School Committee, as a City Councillor, as a State Representative, and as Mayor. Current Chairman of the Licensing Board. He also served as Executive Director of the Malden Chamber of Commerce and as the Mass Fuel Assistance Program State Program Director. Funeral from the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN, Tuesday at 9:45 am. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 790 Salem St., Malden at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cheverus Elementary School, 30 Irving St. Malden, MA 02148. For directions and guest book please go to burnsfuneralhomemalden.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019