Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main St. Woburn
JAMES S. DOOLEY

JAMES S. DOOLEY Obituary
DOOLEY, James S. Of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21st. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (Foley) Dooley. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Stephen L. and the late Alice (Danton) Dooley. Devoted father of James S., Jr and his wife Christine of Tewksbury, Kevin F. Dooley of Woburn, Stephen M. and his wife Carolyn of Lexington and J. Thomas M.D. and his wife Mary Pat of Winchester. Dear brother of the late Norman and Walter Dooley. Cherished "Puppie" of 21 grandchildren. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, on Thursday, February 27th, at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours in the Funeral Home from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., prior to the Funeral. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 90 River Rd., Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to , St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
