FRONTERO, James S. "Jim," age 84, of Lynnfield, and Naples, Florida, passed away on May 7, 2020. Jim was the son of the late John and Bettina (Sutera) Frontero. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette (Tempesta) Frontero. Jim is survived by his wife Elaine Frontero, daughter Cheryl O'Keeffe, sons John (Connie), James (Susan), and David (Jennifer), stepson Adam Sassone, 12 grandchildren: Michael, Nicole, Jackson, Julia, Greta, Abigail, Sammy and Lily Frontero, Brendan and Lauren O'Keeffe, Victoria and Chase Sassone, and his sisters Pauline Bullard and Ann Marie Garron. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise at Gardner Park for their support and care of Jim over the past 10 months. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Maria Goretti Church in Lynnfield at a later date, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Donations in Jim's name made be made to the , or Sunrise at Gardner Park, 73 Margin Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020