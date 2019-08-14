Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home
51 Worthen Road
LEXINGTON, MA
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home
51 Worthen Road
LEXINGTON, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted
920 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
JAMES S. GALLOWAY Obituary
GALLOWAY, James S. Age 90, of Acton, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Jim was born in Harrisburg, PA and grew up in Bloomfield, NJ. He graduated from both Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Jim spent 30+ years teaching in the City of Waltham, MA Public Schools and impacted hundreds of students with his sense of humor, patience, wisdom and good-natured disposition. He was an active member in the parish of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham, MA. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 48+ years, Marie, sons, James (Erin) of Lexington, MA, Paul of Waltham, MA, and daughters, Julie of Carlisle, MA, Claire (Mark) McCarthy of Acton, MA, and Carol (Paul) Coradeschi of Belmont, MA. His second eldest son, Brian, preceded him in death in July 2017. Jim also is survived by ten beloved grandchildren, Connor, Lauren, Lucas, Carolyn, Meghan, Graham, Pierce, Jacqueline, Lindsey, and Jocelyn. Along with many nieces and nephews, he is also survived by sisters, Anna Krouse of Asbury, NJ, Catherine (Paul) Lewandowski of Ocala, FL, and Cecelia Lisle of Syracuse, OH. Funeral arrangements by Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON, MA 02421. A wake will be held on Sunday, August 18th, with Calling Hours from 4:00-7:00 PM. Jim's life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452, on Monday, August 19th, at 10:00 AM, Procession from the Funeral Home at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, MA. Family and friends are invited to attend. Donations in Jim's name may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
