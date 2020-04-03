|
HUSTON, James S. Jr. Ph.D. Age 74, of Newton, MA, passed on Wednesday, March 25th, from complications in his battle against non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. A pioneer in therapeutic antibodies, Dr. Huston's research has led to the development of revolutionary treatments for cancer and other diseases. In 1988, he and his team published ground-breaking research on single-chain variable fragments (scFv), which today provides a base for many types of immunotherapies. Dr. Huston leaves many contributions to the field: 42 granted patents and 60 published papers in multiple disciplines. He received his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry at U. of Michigan and Ph.D in Biochemistry from Duke U. After post-doctoral work at Stanford, Dr. Huston went on to work for biotechnology companies, culminating with his position as Vice President of New Technologies and Senior Research Fellow at EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical branch of Merck KGaA. In 2007, he founded the Antibody Society, which has become an international forum for the exchange of ideas in antibody-related research. Dr. Huston waged a courageous battle against an aggressive type of lymphoma for two decades. He is one of the first patients to receive Rituxan, an antibody-based therapy related to his research that he understood so well. He enjoyed many quality years thanks to this approach and to the outstanding care he received from the Oncology Department at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Jim was a kind and generous man, known for his smile, optimism, and humility. He will deeply missed by his wife Kristy, their two children Wren and Mathea, his brother Larry, many colleagues and dear friends, including those from the Church of Redeemer (Chestnut Hill, MA). To avoid large gatherings during this time, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020